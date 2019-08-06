Makini Schools Management Threatens To Sue PTA, Media Over Strained Relationship

The management of the Makini Schools is threatening to sue the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) and the media over strained working relationship and exposés being run therein.

In a letter written to all PTA members by Scholé CEO Adam Nichols in our possession, he threatens to disband the PTA saying that it is not a requirement as per education regulations.

The letter was written as a result of an exposé run by Kahawa Tungu detailing the deteriorating relationship between the management of the school, teachers and parents, which Nichols admits to in the letter.

“I am appealing to you to work with us to restore the very positive relationship we as school managers enjoyed with the PTA prior to April this year,” reads the letter in part.

In the letter, Nichols points out to the story ran by this blog on August 1, saying that it peddled falsehoods but fails to point out the alleged falsehoods.

“Most recently, as you will no doubt be aware, a blog article appeared online on August 1, making a number of totally false allegations against the school and referring to a letter that is said to have been sent to the Ministry of Education by the PTA seeking the removal of Scholé from the management of the school,” he writes. “In the face of the hostility and negativity we are experiencing, I must make you aware that we are consulting our lawyers on some of the comments made in the recent online article (and in the alleged letter to the Ministry of Education), since we believe these amount to defamation.”

Nichols threatened that the management could be forced to seek “alternative mechanisms” in case the current stalemate is not resolved, pointing out to a possible litigation.

“Furthermore, if the current breakdown in relations cannot be resolved, we may need to explore alternative mechanisms for parent engagement. We know from the feedback surveys carried out only a month ago that the vast majority of parents are happy with the service offered by Makini and that parent and student satisfaction levels have improved significantly in the year since Scholé took over the school. Incidentally, staff satisfaction levels have also improved. Therefore, we may be forced to conclude that the current PTA is not representative of the parent body as a whole,” the letter adds.

However, in our recent articles about Makini, it was reported that student population had reduced by 15 percent in just one year, since Scholé took over the management of the school.

At least 14 teachers have also been fired and are seeking to file a suit citing unlawful sacking just a year after they were poached from competitor schooks of Makini.

“We really do not wish to get into pointless and costly legal disputes,” Nichos warns the parents.

