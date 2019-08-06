Governor Joho Tastes Kenyans’ Wrath After Condemning Bamburi Attack From US

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was on Tuesday on the receiving end of Kenyans’ wrath after he condemned recent Bamburi attack.

The Monday night attack by machete-wielding Wakali Kwanza gang members left at least 13 Nyali and Kisauni residents injured. Three suspects have since been arrested.

The Governor, who is in the United States issued a statement urging law enforcement agencies to swing into action and bring sanity to the affected areas in his county.

“I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county.

I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians, ” Joho wrote on Twitter.

The post, however, did not sit well with netizens who bashed him citing neglect by his leadership.

The governor, who on Tuesday shared a video of him hanging out with American media personality and singer Paris Hilton, was castigated with some saying he should quit politics and join a modelling agency.

Here are some of the reactions:

This is the same group that you were using during campaign talk them. Wewe ndio Babalawo.😳😁😎 — HON. Mohamed Subow🇰🇪 (@MohamedSubow6) August 6, 2019

You've been away for the last 3 weeks splashing photos on Instagram. Don't fool us by showing concern and sympathy on twitter. — Gideon Mayer (@MayerGideon) August 6, 2019

Plezdent Kingston ndo kuamka. — AFroMan (@ob_eazy) August 6, 2019

Your Excellency, have you thought about building more schools to keep as many youth as possible educated to be self reliant and independent? — milton onyiro (@milton_onyiro) August 6, 2019

As your brothers, come out from your twitter plug and tour kisauni on foot and talk to them accompanied by imams,not your security. There's no reason to sic the police to start on extra judicial killings nd random arests I'm the name of msako — Siwa,OG (@Finessinhard) August 6, 2019

Unavyopamba Mombasa mheshimiwa, zile photoshoot zako unapiga huko umangani zikome! Na utu support na sisi kwa wanamombasa kwa mandhari unatoa kama pale kibarani onyesha maendeleo yako instead — Siwa,OG (@Finessinhard) August 6, 2019

This is not enough from you Mr Gov. Attacks to civilians in Msa has now become a norm!!!! It needs more than a twitter post to address that!!! Think!!! Think!!! — Brian Kiswii Muthoka™ (@KiswiiB) August 6, 2019

Oh you are back from summer break! Karibu sana tukupatie juice gani?? — Awilly Katiwa M. (@mueni_4) August 6, 2019

During the attacks you were very busy with Paris Hiltonposing for photos 😅😅 — George Kayman (@KaymanGeorge) August 6, 2019

