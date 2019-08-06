in NEWS

Governor Joho Tastes Kenyans’ Wrath After Condemning Bamburi Attack From US

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho. [Courtesy]

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was on Tuesday on the receiving end of Kenyans’ wrath after he condemned recent Bamburi attack.

The Monday night attack by machete-wielding Wakali Kwanza gang members left at least 13 Nyali and Kisauni residents injured. Three suspects have since been arrested.

The Governor, who is in the United States issued a statement urging law enforcement agencies to swing into action and bring sanity to the affected areas in his county.

“I am extremely perturbed by yesterday’s wave of attacks in Bamburi and Mtopanga within Kisauni Sub-county.

I urge security agents to move with speed and bring to book perpetrators of last night’s attacks on innocent civilians, ” Joho wrote on Twitter.

The post, however, did not sit well with netizens who bashed him citing neglect by his leadership.

The governor, who on Tuesday shared a video of him hanging out with American media personality and singer Paris Hilton, was castigated with some saying he should quit politics and join a modelling agency.

Here are some of the reactions:

