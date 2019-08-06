Governor Joho Hangs Out With American Singer Paris Hilton In LA (Video)

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho has been in the US for the past couple of days.

The county 001 boss who is big on Instagram was on Tuesday hanging out with American media personality and singer Paris Hilton.

In his Insta Stories, Joho says that soon, Ms Hilton will be making a trip to Mombasa.

Critics did however bash the always dapper county chief noting that his constituents were dying of hunger as some were being hacked to death.

Others poked fun at his court case in which he is accused of not settling Sh2,534,768 debt for a chopper he used to attend Chris Brown’s concert in 2016.

Flex Air – linked to the Kenyatta family – is seeking the payment for flying the governor to Mombasa from Wilson Airport between October 7 to October 17, 2016.

Here are the comments:

Bien Aime of boy band Sauti Sol said, “Hahahahaha wasanii wa Mombasa wako njaa lakini Paris Hilton analetwa. Haya as we were.”

“Somebody shud tell him his pple r being slashed in bamburi (sic),” a Frank Mathenge wrote.

Thamim jnr said, “Sasa pia huyo ataletwa kenya ashindwe kumlipia chopper ingine 😅.”

