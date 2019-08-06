Hasan Oktay Resigns As Gor Mahia Coach, Steven Pollak Set To Replace Him

Hasan Oktay has resigned as the coach of Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia due to personal challenges.

Oktay formerly communicated his decision to quit to the club chairman Ambrose Rachier on Tuesday.

“Kindly accept my resignation as Gor Mahia FC head coach effective today, the sixth day of August 2019. As you are aware, the decision has been forced on me by the personal challenges I am facing here in Europe,” he said in a statement.

The Turkish Cypriot, who joined K’Ogalo in December 2018 to replace Briton Dylan Kerr, was last week given a five-day compassionate leave to attend to family matters back in the UK.

In his short stint, he won the KPL title and managed to reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

“I wish to thank you and the entire club, including the fans for the opportunity you accorded me to manage this great club. I also wish you guys all the best in your forthcoming assignments,” Oktay added.

Rachier accepted Oktay’s wish to terminate his contract and thanked him for his services.

“The club also prays for Oktay’s situation to get better,” Rachier said.

Meanwhile, former Asante Kotoko Finnish coach is expected in the country on Wednesday afternoon to fill the void left by Oktay.

Pollak’s immediate task will be oversee the team’s two legged Champions League preliminary round fixtures against Black Eagles of Burundi.

Gor Mahia will face the Eagles on Sunday in Bujumbura before hosting the return match in Nairobi a week later.

