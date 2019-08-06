in NEWS

GSU Officer Arrested Over Murder Of Colleague At Wilson Airport

Police constable Samson Morongo has been arrested in connection with the murder of his colleague at Wilson Airport on Saturday, July 27.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Morongo shot constable Stephen Mkangi and “faked it on unknown” assailants.

“After killing his colleague, PC Morongo went ahead to make a report that they had been attacked by unknown people-who killed his colleague & took their firearms.

“Forensic investigations by the #DCI have ruled that theory out & proved that it was Homicide,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

The forensic analysis involved subjecting the suspect’s clothes to Gunshot Residue Test at the Government Chemist. The tests turned out positive.

“It tested positive hence placing the suspect in very close proximity to the shooting scene, ” the DCI added.

