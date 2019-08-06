Fear Grips Residents After Grenade Was Found Near Isiolo MP Jaldesa’s Office (Video)

Residents of Kiwanjani area, Isiolo County were gripped with fear on Tuesday after a grenade was found near the office of their Woman Representative, Jaldesa Rehema Dida.

Following the discovery, residents called on the attention of the region’s officers.

Addressing the media, Laikipia Sergent Peter Ogolla noted that the device is not new as it seemed to have already been detonated however, it contained a little explosive.

Read: EACC Detectives Nab Isiolo Police Boss Michael Kaitha Over Corruption

Additionally, he reassured the residents and the officials in the legislator’s office that the grenade had been there for a while and seemed to have been used for practice.

“Ile kitu imepatikana hapa ni grenade ambayo ilikuwa imekaa kwa muda. Hata nikiangalia safety pin yake ilikuwa imetoka na ni ya practice. Ya practice hukuwa na little explosive ndani,” he told NTV.

The explosive was discovered by residents who were at work in the area.

The officers arrived and sealed the scene before ballistic experts later detonated the explosive.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu