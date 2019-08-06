Gov’t Suspends Directive On Compulsory Use Of SGR To Ferry Cargo From Mombasa To Nairobi

The government has suspended a directive that required that all cargo from Mombasa be ferried using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The suspension followed a meeting between stakeholders, with government officials saying that it would pave way for stakeholder consultations.

“The order has been suspended to pave way for stakeholder consultations. There is consensus between the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on this matter,” said a government official quoted by Capital FM.

The National Assembly had earlier on directed Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia to appear before the Transport Committee on Thursday to explain the directive issued last week, and which was set to take effect on Wednesday.

“The only thing which I can do to make it a bit more serious is to order that the Transport CS appears before the Transport Committee on Thursday at 10am,” said Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi.

“I am sure if that is done we shall have achieved two things, that Hon Nassir will have the chance to prosecute his issue for 30 minutes which will be like a precursor to the CS’s appearing.”

Nassir is the Chairman of the House Public Investments Committee and has been against the directive, saying that it will kill the clearing and forwarding businesses, Container Freight Stations, trucking and warehousing.

