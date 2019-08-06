Three Suspected Wakali Kwanza Gang Members Arrested Over Bamburi Attack

Police in Mombasa have arrested three suspected members of a machete-wielding gang, Wakali Kwanza, that attacked Nyali and Kisauni residents on Monday night leaving several injured.

The three were identified as Jackson Okelo, 26, Paul Ayub, 18, and 17-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Hamdan.

According to Kisauni Sub-county Police Commander Julius Kiragu, the suspects were arrested after an intense operation following the attack that left 13 people injured.

“The suspects are being held at Kadzandani police post and they will later in the day be taken to Shanzu Law Courts. We are still continuing with our operation. We must deal with these people,” Mr Kiragu told Nation by phone, ” Kiragu said.

At least 30 gangsters are reported to have descended upon residents around Lake View area of Bamburi, slashing everyone on-site. The attack paralysed transport and other business operations in the area.

“They shouted “Takbir!” before they started slashing anyone in their sight,” said Juma Said, a boda boda operator who escaped the situation.

“I thought they were people from the mosque until I saw some of them unleashing machetes. I knew I was in trouble and took off leaving my motorbike behind,” he added.

Four of the victims of the attack were admitted at the Coast General Hospital while in a critical condition.

