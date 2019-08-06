Bobi Wine Charged With Annoying President Yoweri Museveni

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been charged with intending to annoy, alarm or annoy President Yoweri Museveni.

According to BBC reports, the new charge is an addition to previous treason charges.

The outspoken Kyadondo East Member of Parliament, who strongly opposes Museveni’s regime was last year charged with treason charges for allegedly stoning the president’s motorcade.

While in custody, Wine reportedly suffered torture under the Ugandan police.

He was later flown to the United States for specialized treatment.

However, on arrival from US, Wine was re-arrested by the authorities.

In April, the legislator was violently arrested as he was headed to a concert in Busabala where he was expected to give a speech on police brutality, injustice and abuse of authority.

Police had cancelled the concert on grounds that they could not provide enough security during the Easter Monday concert.

He was later released on USh1,000,000 (Ksh27, 000) bail.

The defiant MP, who has declared his intention to challenge Museveni in 2021 elections, is also facing illegal possession of firearms and staging unlawful protest charges.

The Tuesday charges come days after a musician signed with Wine’s label died following an alleged kidnapped.

Ziggy Wine, whose real name is Michael Kalinda, reportedly succumbed to injuries he sustained while at the hands of his abductors.

Bobi Wine had posted on Saturday that the artist was found “beaten beyond recognition, his left eye plucked out, two of his fingers cut off, all his belongings taken and dumped in Mulago Hospital and left for dead.”

Our friend Ziggy Wine could not make it. He passed on last night- succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap & torture. Very painful! He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother https://t.co/QKdaZCwG3w — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 5, 2019

My friend, fellow artiste & #PeoplePower comrade Ziggy Wine was kidnapped only to be found three days back tortured beyond recognition -left eye plucked out, two fingers cut off, belongings taken & left for dead. Pray for him, even as we struggle to end this state of affairs. pic.twitter.com/EqK7dWYvYG — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 3, 2019

