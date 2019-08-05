Artist Signed To Bobi Wine’s Label Dies After Alleged Kidnap, Torture

Uganda’s Kyadondo East Member of Parliament (MP) Bobi Wine has announced the demise of his signed artist Ziggy Wine.

According to the legislator, Ziggy Wine, who was signed to a recording studio associated with him succumbed on Sunday night.

Ziggy Wine, born as Michael Kalinda succumbed to injuries that he sustained after he was allegedly abducted and tortured on July 21, 2019 while on his way to the Firebase Crew studios.

Read: Uganda Orders Suspension Of 3 NBS TV Staffers Who Aired Bobi Wine’s Protests

Bobi Wine mentioned: “Our friend Ziggy Wine could not make it. He passed on last night- succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap & torture.

“Very painful! He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother,” he added.

Our friend Ziggy Wine could not make it. He passed on last night- succumbing to injuries sustained after a horrendous encounter with kidnap & torture. Very painful! He joins other countless Ugandans. As we mourn him, we resolve to work even harder to end this. Rest well brother https://t.co/QKdaZCwG3w — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 5, 2019

Ziggy had been found on Saturday after going missing, after which he allegedly spent over a week at Mulago Hospital’s casualty unit without receiving any treatment besides antibiotics.

Read also: Bobi Wine Released On Sh 27000 Bail

The outspoken lawmaker noted that Ziggy was found, “beaten beyond recognition, his left eye plucked out, two of his fingers cut off, all his belongings taken and dumped in Mulago Hospital and left for dead.”

Uganda’s Daily Monitor reports, “He looked to be in a lot of pain. Sometimes he would get off the bed and walk to the toilet. At one time we had to tie him to the bed to restrain his movements.”

According to a CT scan done after the intervention of his family, it was discovered that Ziggy was bleeding from the brain.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu