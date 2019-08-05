Naivasha Woman Commits Suicide After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Naivasha residents have been left in shock after a 40-year-old woman committed suicide after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

According to reports, the woman identified as Purity Muthoni hanged herself in her sister’s house in Kasarani Estate, Naivasha, after travelling from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she had gone for treatment.

The mother of two had been undergoing treatment in different hospitals after she developed growth in one of her breasts.

“She started undergoing treatment in various hospitals and was misdiagnosed with other ailments until the final blow was delivered at her at KNH,” Joyce Wangui, a neighbour, told the media.

She reportedly waited until her sister left for work before she took her own life.

“She waited until the sister had gone to work before using a rope to commit suicide after telling her friends that she did not want to undergo the pain other cancer victims had gone,” Wangui added.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru confirmed the incident saying the woman’s body was taken to Naivasha Mortuary.

“According to the sister, the deceased received results that she was suffering from breast cancer and she went into depression before committing suicide,” the police boss said.

The incident comes at a time the country is coming to terms with the recent cancer deaths that have claimed the lives of many Kenyans among them prominent leaders.

In July alone the country has lost three people including former Safaricom boss Bob Collymore, late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth and Bomet County Governor Joyce Laboso.

Laboso was laid to rest at her matrimonial home in Koru, Kisumu County on Saturday.

At the same time, Okoth was cremated at Kariokor crematorium in Nairobi.

On Friday, while speaking during the second memorial service for the late Bomet governor, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced plans to set up over 10 chemotherapy and radiology facilities in different regions across the country including Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Nairobi, Kisumu, Machakos, Kakamega, Garissa and Meru.

The Head of State further said Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret will have a cancer treatment centre and another opened at Kenyatta University Hospital while two centres of excellence will be opened in Kisii and Nyeri.

He regretted that most ordinary Kenyans do not have money and capacity to go abroad to seek medication and assured that more money will be put towards cancer treatment.

