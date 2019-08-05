Tanzanian Journalist Eric Kabendera Now Charged With Leading Organized Crime, Money Laundering

Tanzanian journalist Eric Kabendera was on Monday arraigned in court where he was charged with three counts of economic crimes after spending seven days in police custody.

In the first count, the freelancer journalist, who appeared at the Resident Magistrate’s Court in Kisutu in Tanzania’s capital Dar es Salaam, was charged with the offence of leading organised crime.

“On diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 at diverse places within the City and Region of Dar es Salaam, with other persons not in court. knowingly furnished assistance in the conduct of affairs of a criminal racket, with intent either to reap profit or other benefit, the charge sheet read in part.

The journo, who writes for local and international publications, faced a second account of failing to remit taxes to the Tanzanian government contrary to Contrary to Sections 105(a) of the Income To Act. [Cap. 332 R.E. 2008].

He is accused of failing to pay TSh 173,247,047.02 (Ksh7,776,731.67 ) to the Tanzanian Revenue Authority in the period between January 2015 and July 2019.

In the third account, Kabendera was charged with the offence of money laundering contrary to Sections 3(u). 12(d) and 13(1a) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, No. 12 of 2006.

“On diverse dates between January 2015 and July. 2019 at diverse places within the City and Region of Dar es Salaam acquired One Hundred Seventy- Three Million Two Hundred Forty-Seven Thousand Fort, Seven and two cents (Tsh. 173.247,047.02) Only, while at the time of receipt he knew that the said money was the proceeds of a predicate offence namely tax evasion and leading organized crime, ” the charge sheet read.

Earlier, the police had indicated that they were investigating his citizenship.

However, on Friday his lawyer, Jebra Kambol stated that his client, who was arrested on Monday last week, would face sedition charges.

This, he said, is in connection to with an article published in The Economist about the nation’s president entitled: John Magufuli is bulldozing Tanzania’s freedom.

Ever since Magufuli took office, Kabendera has written about being harassed and stalked by government operatives.

Magufuli has in the past four years had newspapers shut down.

Azory Gwanda, another journalist and government critic disappeared in 2017 and has never been found.

Following his arraignment, human rights activists led netizens in condemning the journalist’s arrest under the hashtag #FreeErickKabendera.

It has taken the Tanzanian government 7 days to charge journalist Erick Kabendera, while they kept him detained #FreeErickKabendera https://t.co/fwVjpZkUfa — Lionel Faull (@LionelFaull) August 5, 2019

Look like we have the most creative justice system 1st we didn't know if Eric was abducted or arrested even the Police didn't know Then Police confirmed they had him for citizenship query Then it was sedition under media service Now is laundering ..Wow!

#FreeErickKabendera pic.twitter.com/i2WX6a82T8 — TONY ALFRED (@tonyalfredk) August 5, 2019

Serikali ina makosa matatu tu

1. Uhujumu uchumi

2. Utakatishaji fedha

3. Ukwepaji kodi

Hapa lazima wakuzishie ili ukose dhamana na wakushughulikie ipasavyo, kwa #ErickKabendera wamezusha sana ila the guy is innocent #FreeErickKabendera — Father Monduli (@FatherMonduli) August 5, 2019

Its a dark Monday🥺🥺😭😭😢😢!!#FreeErickKabendera — Mwanaisha Mndeme (@MwanaishaMndem2) August 5, 2019

Kwa charges hizo, ni wazi kwamba kelele zisingepigwa Erick angekuwa eliminated #FreeErickKabendera — M A G I R I (@Kiganyi_) August 5, 2019

Unatumia mamlaka kutesa raia wasio na hatia, unasababisha vilio vya haki kila mahali, yet unajiita mtetezi wa wanyonge. Unafiki ulioje. #FreeErickKabendera — Tito Magoti (@TitoMagoti) August 5, 2019

Mtu kukwepa Kodi ndo unaenda kumkamata kwa kumvizia wanatuona watanzania wote wajinga #FreeErickkabendera — agustino (@AguMwalwayo) August 5, 2019

Inauma, inasikitisha sana lakini most of all imetupa somo kuu kuwa mnaumia sana kukosolewa! Mmeumia tulivyopaza sauti. Mlikusudia kumpoteza😢#FreeErickKabendera — Kassim Masoud (@kaccy24) August 5, 2019

Alterations of offences means wamebet sana kabla ya kuafikiana kumpa uhujumu uchumi and so.. hawa wote ni wasomi na tunawalipa mshahara kupitia kodi zetu. #FreeErickKabendera — Tito Magoti (@TitoMagoti) August 5, 2019

