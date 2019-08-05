Sonko Threatens To Expose 16 “Deadbeat” MPs, Governors

“In-fact from today all the great women of this country ukijua kuna Mp, Senator, Governor, civil servant, businessman amekuweka ball na akakuruka send your details to 0722886600/0739555555 tumuanike na tuforce for DNA when he’s still alive,” he continued.

According the county boss’ communications director Elkana Jacob, they have received complaints concerning 13 members of parliament and three governors who have abandoned their children.

“We are receiving massive feedback in form of calls and messages. So far, the most mentioned leaders are Members of Parliament, followed by senators and governors,” Jacob said.

Jacob further revealed that they have received information about women leaders who “use and dump” young men.

“We got surprised when we received feedback from men. Some are businessmen saying the female leaders seduce them, use and dump them as soon as they achieve their agenda.”

Sonko, he said, intends to make the information in their possession public in the coming days.

The outspoken county chief started the initiative after the family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth denied his son with “his other wife” and nominated MCA Anne Thumbi.

Making known the details during Okoth’s memorial service, Sonko said that he knew about the deceased and Thumbi’s love affair.

“I knew they had an affair and they had a baby. That lady and her baby must be recognized,” he said.

His remarks did not however sit well with Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo who accused the rabble rouser of using the memorial for cheap publicity.

“Your unnecessary drama spiraled a behind-the-scenes series of events that resulted in Okoth’s body not being taken to Kabondo,” she said.

