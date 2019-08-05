Body Of Ikolomani MP Shinali’s Son To Be Flown Home On Wednesday

The body of Chris Atema Masaka, son of Ikolomani MP Bernard Shinali will be flown to Kenya on Wednesday.

The deceased drowned in a swimming pool on July 26 as he tried saving a Canadian girl.

The US Marine, his brother Robert Ayitsi said, was on holiday with his family when he met his death.

“He had been in Arizona for only one day, it is a sudden death, as a family we shall give a comprehensive statement on what exactly occurred once we have been briefed by the MP who has traveled to the USA,” Ayitsi told reporters.

According to Masaka’s sister, Lyne, his colleagues held a special service in Iowa where they paid their last respects before his burial.

On July 28, Shinali flew out to ascertain the cause of death.

Masaka, 35, is expected to be laid to rest over the weekend.

He is survived by an expectant wife and two children.

