Fire Me If You Can Payout My Contract, Coach Sebastien Migné Dares FKF

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migné has dared the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to sack him if they are capable of paying out his contract.

The Frenchman spoke after Kenya were bundled out of the 2020 CHAN qualifiers – losing 4-1 to visiting Tanzania on penalties at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

“If the federation wants to fire me let them fire me, but again if paying my salary is an issue will they manage to pay out my contract?” Migné posed.

The former Congo Brazzaville coach signed a three-year-deal in May last year – succeeding Belgian Paul Put, who quit in a huff after just three months at the helm of the Stars.

According to reports, he takes home a monthly salary of Ksh1.5 million, money paid by the taxpayers through the ministry of sports.

Migné is credited for qualifying the national team for their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 15 years in Egypt this year.

His team selection and tactics has however come under scrutiny time and again and so is his independence as the head coach.

