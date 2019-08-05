Rights Group Want Waititu Rearrested, Say He Has Contravened Bail Terms

Activists led by Suba Churchill have called for the arrest of Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu stating that he has contravening the conditions for his release.

The Civil society organizations have have said that the court did not only bar the Kiambu governor from the physical address, his office but also from also from transacting any business that appertains to the office of governor.

They took issue with Waititus weekend activities to inspect projects which they said he had received kickbacks from. They said that his visits amounted to interefering with evidence

“Based on this oath of affirmation, it is clear that when the court barred Governor Waititu from office the order included not just the physical office but also the performance of any functions and responsibilities that come with the office,” the CSOs said.

“It is therefore pedestrian that Governor Waititu should claim that he was only barred from physically accessing his office but is free to inspect projects over which he was charged in court,” they said

Read:

However the Kiambu governor said that he still had the executive powers to carry on his duties away from the official governors office.

“I’m the governor. Executive powers are with me and not in the office or my official vehicle. There is no confusion about that,” said Waititu.

“When I come to Kikuyu, I’ll tell those I need to meet where to meet me. When I go to Limuru, Thika or Kiambu I will tell them where to meet me. County activities must go on. Actually a lot of work to be done is in the sub-counties.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu