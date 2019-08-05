Relief For Justice Ojwang As Tribunal Finds Him Innocent

The tribunal investigating Supreme court Judge Jacktone Ojwang has cleared him off all the charges.

The report presented to the President by the tribunal stated that the accusations did not meet the threshold for his removal from office.

“After analysing all the allegations made against the Honorable Justice, the unanimous verdict is that the Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Jackton Ojwang is innocent of all the allegations made against him and that he should resume his duties immediately,” Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Alnashir Visram said.

“Your Excellency, our unanimous recommendation, therefore is that Hon. Mr Justice (Prof) Jackton B. Ojwang, ought not to be removed from office and the current suspension should be lifted,” the tribunal notes in its report to the President.

Read:

Justice Ojwang was facing four charges, had failed to appear before the JSC in person.

In the first accusation, he of was accused a of authoring a ruling in favor of Migori County Governor Okoth Obado in the case involving Sony Sugar belt. In return, the governor is said to have built a road to his private residence in Migori.

In the second matter raised by former Law Society of Kenya CEO Apollo Mboya, Justice Ojwang alongside justices Mohamed Ibrahim, Njoki Ndungu are accused of writing a judgment despite having a pending disciplinary case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu