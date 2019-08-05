Details Of Ksh61 Billion Owed To KRA By Suspended Betting Firms

The 27 suspended betting firms owe the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at least Ksh61 billion in unpaid withholding tax.

According to the latest data from the government, nine of the betting firms owe KRA Ksh43,545,363,681 in withholding tax on winnings.

This was revealed in a letter from KRA to the Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB), showing that Sportpesa (Pevan East Africa Ltd) owes the taxman Ksh22.2 billion.

Betin (Gamcode limited) on the other side owes the state at least Ksh17.6 billion, while Betika (Shop and Deliver Limited) owes Kshh2.2 billion.

Betpawa (Nanovas International (K) Limited) owes KRA Ksh1.1billion while Betway (BlueJay limited) owes the government Ksh257.6 million.

Premier Bet (K) Limited owes the taxman Ksh100.9 million, mCHEZA (Acumen Communications Limited) Ksh43.2 million, BetYu (Oxygen 8 East Africa Limited) Ksh52.5 million and Mozzartbet Limited Ksh12.5 million.

“These licencees have failed to comply with the provisions of the law on withholding tax on winnings. Withhold license until taxes are fully paid,” ordered the domestic taxes department.

Currently, there are 72 registered betting firms in the country, which paid total taxes of Ksh12.5 billion between July 2018 and June 2019.

On July 10, the government directed mobile money service providers; Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya to withdraw pay bill numbers and SMS codes of the affected companies.

A week later, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i signed deportation orders against 17 foreigners who are directors of gambling firms in the country.

The deportees allegedly violated work permits engaging in business not stated on the application.

“Some of them came into the country as tourists, while others came with visas not related to doing business, but they have changed and are now engaged in betting,” a source intimated to a local daily.

