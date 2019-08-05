Ksh13 Million School Bus Scandal Hits The Nyali School

The Nyali School Principal is on the spot following a transport scandal that has left the parents agitated, who accuse him of exploiting them through the transport department.

According to complaints by the Parents’ Club of the school, the transport department has been running on a negative budget, a matter that was discussed during this year’s annual general meeting.

During the AGM, parents contemplated on outsourcing transport services, but at the same time opposed planned purchase of two buses for the school.

According to inside sources who spoke to this desk, the principal went ahead and announced the purchase of the buses at an estimated cost of Ksh13 million.

The principal posted the invite for bid on the school Facebook page, but has since deleted the post.

An invoice from Ryce motors had quoted Ksh13.2 million for the two buses. Another quotation from Associated Motors estimated the cost at Ksh13.5 million for the two buses.

From the two bids, Ryce motors were offered the opportunity to supply the two buses. However, a Mombasa parents LPO no. 3780 dated July 17, 2019 signed by “authorised office signature” indicates a total of KSh13.8 million instead of Ksh13.2 million, an inflation of Ksh600,000.

The principal appointed Ms Ruth Lelewu who was supposed to be the only contact person for the entire transaction. The whistleblower of the scandal, who is a support staff in the school is on the verge of being sacked for ‘insubordination’.

In a progress report to parents, the school chairman told parents that the purchase had been halted, without talking about alleged plans to steal from the parents.

“In the report, we are just told that the process of procuring the two buses has been stopped. We are not told if the allegations to defraud the club (Parents Club) Ksh600,000 is true or not. Nothing has been mentioned either on the irregular payments, inflation of purchases and unaccounted transactions that lead to the club loosing Ksh20 million in a year,” a section of the parents told this writer.

It is alleged that e club’s board (majority of whom are appointees of the principal) are either part of the deals or puppets who follow what the principal wants.

The principal is said to be using the exams as an excuse to scare parents from discussing the matter saying it will affect their performance.

The parents are now calling for the resignation of the Club’s chairperson, Treasurer and the Principal to allow a full independent investigation of all the allegations.

