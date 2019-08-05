Ultra Modern Kigali Arena Set To Open (Photos)

Kigali Arena, a multi-purpose live entertainment facility with a seated capacity of 10,000, has been completed and is set to open soon.

The new event space is among the top ten largest indoor venues in Africa, and the biggest in the Eastern Africa region. It is located next to the multi-purpose Amahoro National Stadium (30,000-cap.) in Kigali.

The arena, which took six months to erect, contains 13 cafes and bars, restaurants, a media hall and a fitness centre, covering an area of 28,000 square metres.

The semi-finals and final of the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) will take place in the arena in March 2020, as well as the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Championships in 2021.

The venue will also host concerts, conferences and exhibitions.

Financed by Government of Rwanda and constructed by Turkish company Summa.

