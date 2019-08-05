Late Ken Okoth’s Family Changes Tune On Cleansing Rituals

The family of the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth has cancelled earlier plans to hold rituals following the cremation of their kin in Nairobi on Saturday.

According to reports, the family will not bury a banana trunk as per the Luo community cultural and practices as earlier planned.

According to the ODM national chairman John Mbadi, who addressed members of the press on Monday evening, the family had resolved to avoid any rituals after a closed-door meeting which was also attended by area MP Eve Obara.

During the meeting, the family also agreed to shelve wife inheritance talks.

Instead, the family resolved that it will organise a prayer service in due course.

Earlier, the family had announced plans to hold the cleansing ceremony following the cremation of Okoth’s body.

Okoth’s mother, Angelina Ajwang’, and a section of the family members wanted his body buried in Homa Bay, but the late MP’s wife, Monica Okoth, insisted that it was Okoth’s wish to be cremated, a move that divided the family.

Angelina missed the cremation that was attended by close family members, including wife, brothers and ODM party officials were present.

Plans to airlift Okoth’s body to Kabondo Kasipul were cancelled on Friday a day after a Nairobi MCA, Anne Thumbi, got orders stopping his interment.

Anne alias Anita had accused the family of sidelining her five-year-old son Jaydan Baraka Okoth in the late MP’s funeral arrangements. She claimed Okoth is the father of Baraka.

The orders were later set aside after the family reached a consensus.

Luo Council of Elders Chairman Nyandiko Ogandi said on Sunday that the late legislator’s wife can be inherited by one of the MP’s elder brothers.

“If any of the brothers is not interested, any relative of the MP can fulfil the cultural right by inheriting the wife,” said Ogandi.

The wife inheritance sentiments elicited mixed reactions with a section of Kenyans condemning the traditions while others were in support of Ogandi’s views.

Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on Friday, July 26.

