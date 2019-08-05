Ex-Nairobi Woman Rep Aspirant Karen Nyamu Smokes “Blunt” With Football Fans (Photos)

Former Nairobi Woman Representative Karen Nyamu enjoyed a blunt during the annual Koth Biro post-season tournament.

The tournament was played in July-August for the first time since its inception.

Casually dressed for the event, the lawyer was in a pink hoodie, black pants and sun glasses.

Mbogi yangu ya power pic.twitter.com/EVdocY3e5S — Karen Nyamu (@karennyamunbo) August 5, 2019

During the Sunday event, Ms Nyamu mingled with the fans as they shared the blunt.

She was also the individual performance category sponsor in the tournament, with a Sh50,000 donation.

There has been debate about the legalization of marijuana especially with the passing of Kibra MP Ken Okoth who introduced the “Marijuana Control Bill” which sought to decriminalize the growth and use of the stimulant.

In the draft Bill, the legislator was seeking to have a regulation for the growth and safe use of the stimulant, including the registration of growers, producers, manufacturers and users.

“The proposed Bill seeks to ensure that there is regulation for growth and safe use of marijuana and hemp including the registration of growers of growers, producers, manufacturers and users with special focus on protection of children/minors from illicit use just as we do with tobacco and alcohol,” Okoth’s letter read in part.

Last week, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko urged lawmakers to legalize bhang in memory of the Kibra legislator.

“We hear bhang helps in treating cancer. If the bill is passed, we’ll ensure pure bhang is brought from Jamaica,” he said.

