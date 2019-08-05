Jux Talks About Still Having Feelings For Ex-girlfriend Vanessa Mdee (Video)

Tanzanian pop-star Juma Jux still has love for his ex girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee.

The couple parted ways some nine months ago under unclear circumstances. Speaking with Lil Ommy TV, the Sumaku crooner revealed that he still has feelings for the Cash Madame.

“I’ve still got love for Vee, it will not change, there’s no other ex of mine I’ve spoken about. Vee is a good, smart girl who understands whatever she does, I still love her. I love my girlfriend Nayika but Vee and I have done a lot of things together,” he said.

Jux who is already in a new relationship with a Thai girl only identified as Nayika, stated that Vanessa ended the relationship in December, 2018.

Talking about their first break up, Jux said that he was the reason why he and Vanessa separated for a while. He apparently was jealous over a picture she posted with Nigerian singer, Ice Prince.

‘I had traveled, I saw a photo she took with Ice Prince. I was with friends and felt very embarrassed. I understood its work but I just lost it. She asked if she could delete the photo, I said no but that’s where our problems began. I jokingly asked her to look for another boyfriend. She said yes, but I regret it a lot, I should not have done that.” he further revealed.

The two are in a much better place and are still friends. According to Vee, the ex will always be like family to her.

“We split yes, but we got nothing but respect for each other we still good friends.

It hurts when people ambush me, abusing, trolling, blaming and criticizing as if I was the cause of the break up. It didn’t go as we planned, but we parted amicably. We splitting shouldn’t be an issue, people break up all the time, we not the first neither will we be the last. So people should just stop making me look bad like I am responsible for our break up. It’s not right,” she said.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Vanessa could be dating Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel.

