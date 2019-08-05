in SPORTS

Harry Maguire Completes Record Breaking Ksh10 Billion Move To Manchester United

harry maguire
Harry Maguire completes move to Manchester United. [Courtesy]

Manchester United have signed England centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester City for Ksh10 billion – a world record fee for a defender.

The 26-year-old has signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year.

The deal for Maguire eclipses the Ksh9.6 billion Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

“When Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” said Maguire.

Bonface Osano

