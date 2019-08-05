Several Injured As Mombasa Dreaded Gang Attacks Bamburi Residents

Several people have been injured following an evening attack on residents in Bamburi, Mombasa, by an armed gang from dreaded group Wakali Kwanza.

According to media reports, the gang attacked with machetes and other weapons, and at least three people are reported to be in critical condition.

At least 30 gangsters from the group descended upon residents around Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

“They shouted “Takbir!” before they started slashing anyone in their sight,” said Juma Said, a boda boda operator who escaped the situation.

“I thought they were people from the mosque until I saw some of them unleashing machetes. I knew I was in trouble and took off leaving my motorbike behind,” he added.

The gang stabbed anyone on site, causing a paralysis on transport along Kisauni Road and new Malindi road.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors as the police try to contain the situation.

“We have managed to control the situation and our officers are on the ground,” Kisauni subcounty police commander Julius Kiragu said.

