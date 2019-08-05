in NEWS

Several Injured As Mombasa Dreaded Gang Attacks Bamburi Residents

139 Views

A victim of the attack. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Several people have been injured following an evening attack on residents in Bamburi, Mombasa, by an armed gang from dreaded group Wakali Kwanza.

According to media reports, the gang attacked with machetes and other weapons, and at least three people are reported to be in critical condition.

At least 30 gangsters from the group descended upon residents around Lake View area of Bamburi, Nyali constituency.

“They shouted “Takbir!” before they started slashing anyone in their sight,” said Juma Said, a boda boda operator who escaped the situation.

“I thought they were people from the mosque until I saw some of them unleashing machetes. I knew I was in trouble and took off leaving my motorbike behind,” he added.

The gang stabbed anyone on site, causing a paralysis on transport along  Kisauni Road and new Malindi road.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors as the police try to contain the situation.

“We have managed to control the situation and our officers are on the ground,” Kisauni subcounty police commander Julius Kiragu said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Shame As Council Of Governors Twitter Handle Retweets ‘Pornographic’ Material