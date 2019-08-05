Five Times Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba’s Alleged Rape Case Ruling Has Been Postponed

The ruling on alleged rape case against rugby player Frank Wanyama has been postponed, for the fifth time in a row.

Mr Wanyama and another rugby player, Alex Olaba, are accused of gang-raping a female singer, Wendy Kemunto.

The case was set for ruling on July 8, but Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku postponed the matter for three days, saying that she was not ready.

On the material day, the judge is said to have been busy, promising to deliver the ruling the following day, on July 12, 2019.

However, on the day of making the ruling, Mr Olaba came late and a warrant of arrest was issued against him, and the ruling postponed to August 5, 2019 (today). The warrant of arrest was later lifted.

When the two players arrived at the courtroom today for the ruling, it is said that the magistrate again postponed the matter to Thursday, August 8, despite one of the players having travelled from Finland to attend the ruling.

It is not yet clear why the matter has been pushed five times in a span of one month, without concrete reasons.

This comes months after report by the Directorate of Performance Management revealed that as of June 2018, there were 549,556 cases pending in courts countrywide.

From these figures, there is no denying that the work ahead in resolving backlog of cases remains monumental, at least for the time being.

However, it is expected that cases such as that of Wanyama and Olaba should have been cleared.

