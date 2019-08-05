Millions Lost As Fire Destroys Supermarket In Ruiru (Photo)

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed on Monday morning following a fire break out in Mathai Supermarket.

According to the Ruiru DCIO Cyrus Ombati, the raging fire began at around 2:30 am in the supermarket located in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

However, Commander Ombati noted that the cause of the fire could not be immediately established.

Unfortunately, by the time the fire engines came to put out the fire, majority of the goods in the supermarket had already been reduced to ashes.

Read: One Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Kiambu

It is reported that the area residents had to wait for a while as the fire engines had to come from Thika, Kiambu and Nairobi.

Furthermore, water shortage in Ruiru made the process of putting out fire quite tasking.

Commander Ombati asserted that investigations into the cause of the fire have already been launched.

Read:

In a separate incident, one person died and several others injured after a fire broke out at an apartment near Ridgeways Mall in Kiambu county on Sunday.

Fire fighters arrived at the apartment block and tried to put off the fire whose cause hasn’t been identified yet.

The number of people in the building is however yet to be established.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu