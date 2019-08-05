Duale Breaks Ranks With DP Ruto Over Creation Of Prime Minister Position

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has strongly differed with Deputy President William Ruto on constitutional reforms.

Speaking on Sunday, Duale rooted for the amendment of the Kenyan constitution to create the post of a prime minister.

According to Duale, a parliamentary system will solve the election crisis the country finds itself in every five years.

“Because we keep fighting over presidential elections, causing tensions in the country, we as the pastoralist community propose a parliamentary system of government, that is lead by a prime minister.

“The party or coalition which get the most positions in the National Assembly and the Senate should produce the prime minister,” said Duale.

The Garissa Township MP defended the referendum calls saying it will promote inclusivity.

“My advice to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) led by former Senator Yusuf Haji is don’t waste any more time. Ask Kenyans to make a decision on the parliamentary system of government,” he added.

DP Ruto has in the recent past vowed to oppose any referendum that includes proposals to create new positions in government.

Speaking recently during an interview with K24’s Anne Kiguta, the DP accused proponents of law reforms of bombarding the public with multiple choices. He instead asked the parties to harmonize their proposals.

He was responding to a question on Thirdway Alliance Kenya’s Punguza Mizigo Bill that has gone to county assemblies stage for approval.

The DP seemed to hit on leaders allied to the opposition who continue to call for constitutional reforms.

The remarks also appeared to hit at some of the proposals floated before the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to collect views on a possible referendum to expand the Executive.

Some of the proposals submitted to the BBI are the creation of the position of a powerful prime minister and two deputies.

In February, during an address at Chatham House, London, Dr Ruto also dismissed referendum calls that are aimed at creating positions for ‘selfish leaders’.

He instead proposed for the creation and the recognition of official opposition in parliament.

“I have heard some suggestions, even by opposition leaders, that the National Executive should be expanded to include a prime minister as well as two deputies, as a means of addressing the winner takes all challenge. I don’t know how that is supposed to be achieved because this suggestion has two problems.

“It does not resolve the problem which is that we need a functional constitutional opposition. Secondly, if the position is created, it would still be taken by the winning party so it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Ruto.

