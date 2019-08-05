How Doping Suspicion Forced Man City’s Riyad Mahrez To Miss Community Shield Action

Riyad Mahrez was at the centre of a drug riddle as he missed the Community Shield in bizarre circumstances.

The Algerian, 28, had been keen to play at Wembley — but was pulled out by Pep Guardiola after revealing he had taken medication for an eye problem.

City feared Mahrez would fail a drug test, so decided not to take any risks with the £60 million ace.

Boss Guardiola said: “Riyad took some medicine, just a little bit, but we don’t know what he took and therefore doping control was a risk.

“The doctors did not know what was in the medicine.

So that’s why he did not play.

We could not take a risk because the doctors didn’t have the medicines or exactly what happened — and we did not want to risk it. Hopefully at West Ham on Saturday he will be fine.”

