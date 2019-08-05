Mourners Shocked As “Dead” Businessman Shows Up At His Funeral In Homa Bay

Residents of God Miaha village were left in shock after a man believed to be dead showed up at his vigil, a day before his burial.

According to reports, mourners who had gathered at his home fled the venue when Kennedy Ongweno appeared for his burial ceremony at Ramba location in Rachuonyo East, Homa Bay County.

Speaking to the media, Ongweno’s family noted that they had been told that he had died following a short illness and his body taken to the mortuary.

Ogweno, the alleged deceased, had not visited home for the last 20 years and on the few occasions he got in touch with his family, he had informed them that he worked on his business as a fisherman along the beaches of Lake Victoria.

Following the news of his demise, his family went to the mortuary where they identified the body and proceeded home for the burial.

Last Friday, the family went to the mortuary, picked the body and took it home, but less than an hour later, Ongweno appeared at the home, greeting people.

There was confusion. Residents ran away from the homestead after mistaking Ogweno for a ghost. His efforts to convince the mourners that he was still alive fell on deaf ears.

His sister-in-law, Judith Atieno noted that it was only by coincidence that she met him as the family was making funeral arrangements.

He then decided to come home to inform his kin that he is still alive.

The body that the family was preparing to bury was taken back to the mortuary.

