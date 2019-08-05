Shame As Council Of Governors Twitter Handle Retweets ‘Pornographic’ Material

The Council of Governors was forced to issue a public apology today through their Twitter account, after it was used to retweet a pornographic tweet.

It is suspected that the activity was done by one of the account handlers who are authorised to use the account for governors’ official matters.

The handlers in a tweet at 8.30 pm insinuated that twitter handle had landed in the hands of the wrong people, or maybe hacked.

“SINCEREST APOLOGIES: We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate retweet through our twitter handle. We have regained control of our handle and have put proper measures to ensure that this does not occur again,” tweeted the CoG.

The tweet was from a Jamaican tweep, Kimone Pitterson, which supposedly was to teach people about ‘sex talk’.

Here’s a screenshot:-

