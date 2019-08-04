Tanzania Bundle Kenya Out Of CHAN Qualifiers At Kasarani

Kenya are out of the 2020 CHAN qualifiers after losing to visiting Tanzania on penalties at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Just as was in the first leg, the return match yielded no goals after regulation time with the tie heading straight to penalties.

Kenya missed two kicks with Mike Kibwage and Joash Onyango failing to convert, while Tanzania managed to burry three to sail through to the next round where they will face Sudan.

Kenya has never qualified for CHAN,a continental showpiece played by home-based players.

The 2020 tournament slated for Cameroon will the 6th edition.

