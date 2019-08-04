Sonko And Millie Odhiambo Trade Jabs As Debate On Deadbeat Politicians Gets Uglier

The debate on abandoned children and single mothers has gained momentum in the past few days with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko threatening to expose deadbeat politicians.

The governor on Sunday morning gave out two telephone numbers where women can report and expose the leaders.

This comes days after the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth’s planned interment was almost brought to a standstill over a child row.

Sonko also told off Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura and Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo after the two accused him of lacking respect when he went public about the late MP’s secret affair with one of the nominated Nairobi MCA Anne Thumbi, who the governor said Okoth sired a son with.

“Sonko Mike, that was so low of you, just to get Bonga points. It’s good to respect families. I wonder how many children you have out there yourself,” Mwaura stated on Saturday.

In response, Sonko said, “Wewe Hon. Isaac Mwaura and Millie Mabona Odhiambo pelekeni ushenzi na kizungu mingi mbali ati nilikuwa nataka bonga points. NONSENSE. If by speaking the truth is what you are calling bonga points then let it be. For your information hii tabia ya leaders (MCAs, Mps, Senators, Governors etc.) tuko nayo yakukulana nje ya marriage alafu mukieka wanawake Mimba munawaruka tutaimaliza hapa Kenya. We must speak for the majority voiceless women (wanjikus) in this country including orphans, widows, divorcees, singlemothers and all the so called slay queens.”

Millie Odhiambo hit back, accusing the governor of being a bully.

“My good friend and young brother Sonko, let me tell you something, I am a lawyer- an intellectual if you may, who is also happily a pig while in politics. I am NEVER intimidated by bullies like you who thrive on populism devoid of intellect that often slut-shames women, ” Ms Odhiambo wrote on Facebook.

The legislator pointed out that she had helped pass laws that protect children.

“Unlike you, I do not just yap at funerals. I pass laws that protect all children including children who are like Ken Okoth’s son. Go to the Hansard. You will find that I, Wakili Millie Odhiambo, pushed for Article 53 of the Constitution that protects Ken Okoth’s son. Once the DNA confirms that he is Ken Okoth’s son, he will be entitled under the succession law, to inherit from Ken’s estate. He is protected. He is covered, ” she said.

Ms Odhiambo told Sonko that she had enough experience under her belt as she has in the recent past helped neglected mothers and children get justice.

“I have taken many mighty men to court (including MPs) and settled out of court with many in cases of parental support ( Including MPs, Cabinet Secretaries and Media personalities). I do not need to shout at funerals to get court orders.

“I founded a child rights organization that has taken many parents ( including dead beat fathers) to court to force them to take care of their children. I do not need to shout it at funerals, ” she added.

She went on: “You said history never forgets so let me remind you that I have said before publicly that I love sex and I have sex.

“Why should it be your headache who I have it with, how I have it or how often I have it. Such a knowledge my brother, can not help us deal with the cancer menace or joblessness in Kenya.”

On Thursday, Ms Odhiambo announced plans to sponsor an amendment to the Marriage Act that will compel all men to publicly declare their children sired in and out of wedlock.

“I am bringing an amendment to the Marriage Act compelling all men to publicly declare their children in and out of wedlock while alive and incase they don’t, the mothers should declare. Mourning with shocks and counter shocks can cause another funeral ” the legislator wrote on her Facebook page.

