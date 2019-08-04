Sonko Causes A Stir As He Forces Nakuru Hotel Boss, Chef To Taste His Breakfast

Nairobi County Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is no stranger to controversy.

On Sunday morning, the governor reportedly caused a stir at a Nakuru hotel after he reportedly insisted that those serving him have a bite of the food before eating it.

Sonko, who spent a night at the hotel hours after attending the late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s funeral service at Koru in Kisumu County, left tongues wagging with his ‘outrageous’ demands.

“The hotel chef and manager had to take two mouthfuls in front of him before to confirm the food was safe,” said one of the clients who witnessed the drama.

The county boss is said to have checked at the hotel with a huge motorcade that nearly brought business in the area to a standstill.

The convoy consisted of four fuel guzzlers-two Landcruiser V8s, a Lexus LX 570 and a Nissan Patrol Platinum V8 followed by four other off-road pickups mounted with public address systems.

What got the attention of those around the hotel premises was the presence of a mini-fire engine belonging to the Nairobi County Government.

“Why does he have to travel with a fire engine in tow? This man is enjoying life. I hope these are not taxpayers’ money,” one of the clients at the hotel told a local media.

Thereafter, he made several stopovers in Nakuru interacting with locals.

The governor has been the talk of the town following his recent utterances at the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth’s second funeral service at Moi Girls that the late legislator left behind a wife, Anne ‘Anita’ Thumbi, and a five-year-old son.

Accusing Okoth’s immediate family of sidelining the woman and her baby in the late MP’s funeral arrangements, Sonko demanded that the two are recognized and embraced by the family.

“Ken Okoth had another wife, as a governor, I know this…I gave Okoth a nurse, Anita, from Sonko Rescue Team,” said Sonko.

He went on, “Ken will not forgive me if I don’t save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Nthumbi.”

The comments elicited mixed reactions with some supporting him while others felt he had overstepped on matters Okoth’s private life.

He also asked legislators to continue with the push for legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes, something Okoth strongly advocated for.

On Saturday, the governor, through his Facebook page, insisted that he’ll continue to champion for the interests of ‘abandoned’ single mothers.

“Hii tabia ya leaders (MCAs, Mps, Senators, Governors etc.) tuko nayo yakukulana nje ya marriage alafu mukieka wanawake Mimba munawaruka tutaimaliza hapa Kenya. We must speak for the majority voiceless women (wanjikus) in this country including orphans, widows, divorcees, singlemothers and all the so called slay queens, ” Sonko wrote.

