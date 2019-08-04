One Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Kiambu

One person has been confirmed dead and several others have been injured when a fire broke out at an apartment near Ridgeways Mall in Kiambu county.

Fire fighters arrived at the apartment block and tried to put off the fire whose cause is yet to be established. the number of people in the building is also yet to be established.

A search party has started tolook to more survivors who may have been trapped in the bulding more to follow

More to follow…

