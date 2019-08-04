in NEWS

One Dead, Several Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Kiambu

99 Views

Fire
/COURTESY

One person has been confirmed dead and several others have been injured when a fire broke out at an apartment near Ridgeways Mall in Kiambu county.

Fire fighters arrived at the apartment block and tried to put off the fire whose cause is yet to be established. the number of people in the building is also yet to be established.

Read:Fire Razes Section Of Barclays Bank In Muranga Town

A search party has started tolook to more survivors who may have been trapped in the bulding more to follow

More to follow…

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Merxcine Cush

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

diana marua, bahati

Bahati Treats Wife Diana To Lavish Baby Shower, Reveals Baby’s Gender [Video]
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in Nakuru [Courtesy]

Sonko Causes A Stir As He Forces Nakuru Hotel Boss, Chef To Taste His Breakfast