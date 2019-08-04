CHAN2020Q – Harambee Stars Bank On Home Support To Finish Tanzania

Any simple win for the Harambee Stars against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars today at the Kasarani Stadium will be enough to see them through to the next round of the 2020 CHAN qualifiers where Sudan lie in wait.

To achieve this, Harambee Stars’ manager Sebastien Migné is leaving nothing to chance. Notably, the French gaffer is rallying all the home support behind the team.

“We need support from the fans. I am hoping that the stadium will be full. We need that support even when we are not in the best shape,” said Migné.

Tickets for the 4.00pm kick-off match will go on sale this morning at Kenya Cinema, Opposite Safari Park Hotel, Ngomongo Police Station and at the MISC Kasarani Stadium’s Gate 12.

The first leg of the battle of Stars ended in a barren draw in Dar Es Salaam last weekend and another similar outcome after normal time today will send the tie straight into penalties, a gamble Migné does not want.

“We have been working on building offensive linkup. We will try to win it without a shootout, and I am confident we can,” the former Congo coach added.

Stars will welcome back Gor Mahia full back Philemon Otieno, who was suspended for the first leg due to a red card he picked during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

Kenya are yet to qualify for the bienniel continental showpiece which features strictly home-based players,while neigbours Tanzania are gunning for a second appearence.

