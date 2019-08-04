Diamond’s Sister Speaks On Claims Of Stealing Singer Baby J’s Husband

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz’s sister Esma Platnumz has responded to claims of snatching fellow singer Jamila Abdalah ‘s husband.

Ms Abdalah better known as Baby J recently accused Esma of snatching her husband despite knowing that they have a young child together.

The Zanzibar based singer went ahead to mention that Esma befriended her lover before making out with him.

“Kuibiwa mwanaume unafikri ni rahisi…sio rahisi, kategwa, hayo mambo pia yapo…ninavyo jua mimi haikuwa ivo kwanza, ilikuwa brother and sister,” said Baby J.

However, in an interview with Wasafi Media, Esma denied knowing such accusations.

“I’ve heard about that on Instagram. I don’t know anything and I have nothing to respond about. If someone talks, let them talk. I don’t want to speak about that issue because I don’t think it’s important to me, ” said Esma.

Esma was accompanied by her friend who opined that in the current world nobody owns anyone as everyone is responsible for their choices.

“The world right now, there is nothing like stealing someone’s hubby, if you get tired, you give space to the other to take over and the circle goes on. No one has stolen anyone’s hubby. Esma’s hubby is not yet born, if he gets birthed, you will definitely see him, ” Esma’s friend asserted.

Baby J had claimed that Esma, who has been condemned for posting pictures with the singer’s hubby, is carrying unnecessary burden of sin for her insensitive actions.

“There are some sins which are totally unnecessary. Esma fully knew that she’s dating a man who has a wife and kid,” she said, adding that “But she closed her eyes and pretended not to know he’s married with a kid. Isn’t’ that carrying an unnecessary sin?”

During the interview, Esma disclosed that she is yet to meet her soul mate.

“I’m looking for a perfect man, nikilala naye nasikia raha’ says Diamond’s sister Esma, ” she said.

The singer separated with her husband, Petit Man, nearly a year ago.

Her marriage to Petit hit a rocky ground when word went out that He had impregnated a Rwandese lady.

