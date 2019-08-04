Bahati Treats Wife Diana To Lavish Baby Shower, Reveals Baby’s Gender [Video]

It was pomp and glamour as gospel artist Bahati threw his wife Diana Marua a lavish baby shower on Saturday.

The invite-only event, which was held at a city hotel, saw a host of close friends and family join the love birds mark yet another beautiful milestone in their marriage.

The colourful ceremony featured a white and gold theme and all the guests were requested to clad either pink or blue attire.

The couple seized the moment to reveal the identity of their unborn child.

“#GenderRevealed IT’S A BABY BOY. Glory to Jesus… Let’s All Congratulate @diana_marua As she’s to Give Birth Any Time Now,” said Bahati.

The event came just hours after the EMB Records boss, in an interview, disclosed that they will be welcoming their second child in less than five days.

Read: Singer Bahati ‘Begging’ For Third Child From Heavily Pregnant Wife Diana Marua

The couple has a daughter, Heaven Bahati, and their adopted child Morgan.

In May, Bahati announced that the family was expecting their second child.

In an Instagram post, the Kuchu Kuchu crooner asked his followers to congratulate his wife.

“Been Working Hard😋.. I thank God for Another Blessing Coming 😍😍😍 Just Comment “Congratulations Diana,”” he wrote.

Read Also: Diana Marua Blames Bahati For Rushing Into Having Baby Number Two

Marua also ecstatic about their new addition to their family said,”Oh yes! Oh yeeeeeessss, I knoooowww!!!”

The couple had tried to keep their second pregnancy under hushed tones but hawk-eyed netizens could not help but notice Marua’s baby bum while on vacation in Dubai.

