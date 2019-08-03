Ken Okoth’s Lover Anne Thumbi Threatens To Sue Family For Leaving Son Out Of Cremation Ceremony

The late Ken Okoth’s lover and nominated MCA Anne Thumbi has threatened to sue the family for excluding her son, Jayden Okoth from the cremation ceremony.

Through her lawyer, Elkana Mogaka, Ms Thumbi says she will take the family to court for disregarding a consent signed in court on Friday.

“I can confirm to you that Jayden was not included in the cremation ceremony and as it stands, the family is in disobedience of the court order and we will be taken action on the same on Monday,” said Mr Mogaka.

But according to the family lawyer, Edwin Sifuna, Ms Thumbi said she would not attend the cremation ceremony.

“The ceremony started early in the morning in the presence of only a few people. Anne’s lawyer yesterday (Friday) said that they were not going to attend,” Sifuna said.

There was a stand off between the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth’s widow and Lee Funeral Home management when the former demanded to take the body in the middle of the night.

According to K24 Digital, Ken’s widow Monica arrived at the funeral home at around 10pm, Friday, accompanied by unidentified people.

There was a back and forth between Monica and the Lee Funeral Home management who declined to handover the body in the middle of the night. It was against policy, they informed the widow.

Monica and her team did not stand down and instead insisted on leaving with the body.

According to sources privy to the details, Ken’s widow noted that there were rumours that Kibra constituents had plans to block roads leading to the crematorium.

Their plan was to have Ken cremated before the drama that would come with barricaded roads.

“Monica’s team wanted Ken’s body taken that night so that they could proceed to Kariokor without the knowledge of the alleged dissatisfied constituents. According to them, they wanted by the time the Kibra people were barricading routes leading to Kariokor, the process would have long been over,” K24 Digital quotes a source.

The body was released at 3am following a standoff.

It does however remain a mystery where the body was taken between time of collection and 7am, when they arrived at Kariokor.

The process lasted two hours with lawyer Edwin Sifuna, two of Ken’s brothers and Monica present.

According to the deceased’s nephew, Elvis Oluoch, Ken’s mother Angeline Ajwang’ was not made aware of the plans to cremate her son.

She will now, Oluoch told reporters, travel to her rural home and plant a banana stem to symbolise the interment of her son.

Ken died on July 26 after losing battle to colorectal cancer.

