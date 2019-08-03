Ken Okoth Cremated At Private Function In Kariokor

The late Kibra MP Ken Okoth has been cremated at a Kariokor crematorium.

According to the Citizen, the deceased’s remains were moved from Lee Funeral Home at around 4 am and later taken to the crematorium.

A family member Kevin Oluoch who spoke to a reporter, said that Okoth’s mother Angelina Ajwang’ was unaware of the plan to cremate her son.

The family was supposed to discuss the issue, but the meeting did not happen.

Ms Ajwang’ will now travel to their rural home in Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay county where funeral arrangements were already underway.

The bereaved mother will bury a banana stalk in place of her son.

On Friday, family sources intimated to a local media that they fear mourners in Homa Bay “will grab Okoth’s coffin and forcefully bury him”.

“Should they be allowed to do that, they would have acted in breach of Ken Okoth’s will. Out of fear, we wish to say that Okoth will be cremated right here in Nairobi tomorrow (Saturday, August 3),” the source revealed.

The ODM party on Saturday announced that Okoth was cremated in the presence of close family members.

“Hon. Okoth’s remains have been cremated this morning in accordance with his wishes and in the presence of his family. May his soul Rest In Peace,” ODM tweeted.

