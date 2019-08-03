Two KDF Officers Arrested In Kabete For Stealing A Motor Vehicle 

Two officers from the Kenya Defense Force (KDF) were on Friday nabbed in connection with stealing a motor vehicle.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), one suspect corporal Nicholas Kemboi was arrested in Kabete while he was in possession of the stolen car.

At the time of the arrest, the sleuths discovered that the colour of the vehicle and its registration number had already been changed.

The DCI stated: “Corporal Nicholas Kemboi KDF officer based at the Department of Defense(D.o.D)was yesterday arrested in connection with stealing of a motor vehicle.”

His accomplice, one officer Eric Oduor was also arrested on Friday, however, he was released on bond.

Corporal Kemboi will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges of stealing of a motor vehicle.

