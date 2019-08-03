GSU Officers Forced To Disperse Worshipers At Nairobi Central SDA After Rival Groups Clashed 

Officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) were forced to disperse worshippers at Nairobi Central SDA following a rival clash.

According to reports, chaos erupted after two rival groups fiercely disagreed over the church leadership.

The church has since been closed until matters have been resolved.

It is however noted that the leadership wrangles at the religious institution have been brewing for some time now.

Last month, drama ensued at the Adventists church after a section of its members turned their wrath on one Pastor Jean Pierre Maywa.

Pastor Maywa is stated to have been roughed up as chaos broke out between the two rival factions inside the church.

War breaks out inside Nairobi Central SDA church during worship service due to leadership wrangles. pic.twitter.com/jjwuz74pkm — MF (@MarsFifi) July 20, 2019

Reports indicate that a meeting had been convened to discuss the fate of a faction that wants to split away from the church when chaos broke out with a section of the flock turning on the shepherd.

The rebel group, calling itself Nairobi Cosmopolitan Conference (NCC) recently lost a court case in which they were challenging the church’s leadership.

At the time reconciliation talks were scheduled to prevent the incident from happening again, however, it seems the talks were not effective.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu