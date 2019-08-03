Gov Waititu To Secure Release Of 2000 Kiambu Youth In Jail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has announced that he will secure the release of over 2000 Kiambu youth who are incarcerated at the beginning of next week.

Speaking during the inspection of Wangige Level Four Hospital, the county boss noted that most of them are remanded over petty offenses and small fines.

He stated: “I saw our people being eaten by lice and bedbugs over petty offenses and I have decided to make sure they are released from the prison.

“It was God’s grace that I was taken there to meet and see my people suffering in remand. The situation in there is unbearable and I have to do something to help my people,” Waititu added.

Read: Waititu Released From Industrial Area Prison After Posting Sh15 Million Bail

He further warned those wanting to fill his position since the court barred him from his office until the determination of the case to back off as there is no vacuum in Kiambu County.

According to him the governor’s powers are not in the office but with the person who was elected.

“Most of my duties involving building roads, markets, hospitals, and buildings which are not in his Kiambu office,” he mentioned while vowing to continue serving Kiambu residents.

Read also: Kiambu Governor Waititu To Stay In Remand Till Friday Pending Bail Review Hearing

Waititu was barred from office for the duration of the case involving the irregular procurement of a Ksh588 million tender for the upgrading of various roads in the county.

Justice Mumbi Ngugi last week ruled that just like other civil servants, governors should step aside once charged with criminal offenses and their roles taken over by their deputies for the duration of the trial.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu