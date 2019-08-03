Female Ref To Officiate Liverpool vs Chelsea Super Cup Match

The Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea will be the first major UEFA men’s match to be officiated by a female referee.

Stephanie Frappart, the 25-year-old Frenchwoman, will lead out a team of predominantly female officials on August 14 at Besiktas Park in Istanbul.

She will be accompanied by Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland who will be the assistant referees for the match. They also took charge of the women’s World Cup final on July 7.

Frappart has already made history once before, becoming the first female to officiate a Ligue 1 game when she refereed a fixture between SC Amiens and RC Strausborg in April.

It was subsequently announced in June that she had been promoted to join the top pool of Ligue 1 referees on a permanent basis for the coming season.

“Stéphanie has proved over a number of years that she is one of the best female referees, not just in Europe but across the world,” said UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti.

“She has the ability to officiate on the biggest stage, as she proved at this year’s Women’s World Cup final. I hope this match in Istanbul will provide her with yet more experience as she enters the prime of her refereeing career.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu