Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Involved In Grisly Road Accident (Photos)

Kimilili Member of Parliament (MP) Didmus Barasa was on Saturday involved in a road accident after his vehicle overturned.

According to reports, the legislator was involved in the accident at a place known as Ndengelwa area along Malaba-Bumgoma-Webuye- Eldoret Highway.

The lawmaker was lucky to escape the accident with only minor injuries despite his vehicle overturning.

A statement issued by the MP’s press team affirmed that the legislator is fine.

“Sad news Kimilili MP Hon. Didmus Barasa involved in a Road accident at Ndengelwa. The good news is no injuries and we are all safe and sound. God is good,” it read.

