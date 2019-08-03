in NEWS

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Involved In Grisly Road Accident (Photos)

119 Views

jubilee
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. / Courtesy

Kimilili Member of Parliament (MP) Didmus Barasa was on Saturday involved in a road accident after his vehicle overturned.

According to reports, the legislator was involved in the accident at a place known as Ndengelwa area along Malaba-Bumgoma-Webuye- Eldoret Highway.

The lawmaker was lucky to escape the accident with only minor injuries despite his vehicle overturning.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa’s vehicle at the accident scene. /Courtesy

A statement issued by the MP’s press team affirmed that the legislator is fine.

“Sad news Kimilili MP Hon. Didmus Barasa involved in a Road accident at Ndengelwa. The good news is no injuries and we are all safe and sound. God is good,” it read.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Appoint A Female DG In Honour Of Laboso – Waiguru, Ngilu Urge Incoming Bomet Governor
ken okoth, anne thumbi

Ken Okoth’s Lover Anne Thumbi Threatens To Sue Family For Leaving Son Out Of Cremation Ceremony