Bomet Deputy Governor To Be Sworn-in On Thursday As County’s Third Governor

Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok is set to be sworn-in as the county’s third governor following the death of Joyce Laboso on Monday.

According to reports, Mr Barchok will be sworn-in on Thursday next week.

Despite being the one running the county while Ms Laboso was seeking treatment abroad, Barchok, who previously kept a low profile now had all eyes on him.

Soon after his swearing-in, the former lecturer will be expected to name his deputy within 14 days according to an Act signed by President Uhuru in May.

The Act, which was introduced to the Senate by Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, states that should the position fall vacant, it should be filled within 14 days.

According to his profile from the county website, Barchok, 46, has been described as a specialist in curriculum development.

He has a wealth of experience in the area of science education, having taught in High School and later at Chuka University.

Read: Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s Final Journey – Sequence Of Events

Barchok later rose in ranks to the position of Dean School of Education while at the Meru-based university, before embarking on his political career.

Speaking during Laboso’s memorial service in Bomet on Friday, the deceased’s husband, Edwin Abonyo, expressed his gratitude towards the deputy governor noting that he is a diligent and professional leader who ensured the county ran despite Laboso’s absent.

Mr Abonyo further called on the DG to uphold integrity and professionalism as Joyce held them always in high regard.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu