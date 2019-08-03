Appoint A Female DG In Honour Of Laboso – Waiguru, Ngilu Urge Incoming Bomet Governor

Governors Anne Waiguru and Charity Ngilu want incoming Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok to appoint a female deputy in honour of Joyce Laboso.

Speaking during her funeral service at Fort Ternan, Kisumu county, Waiguru asked Barchok to honour the departed by picking a woman from Sotik or her extended family as his DG.

“Pick a woman as a deputy, one from Sotik and preferably choose from her family…look at the extended family of Laboso,” she said.

“I know there are some balancing acts and political interests but we humbly request that you choose a woman as your deputy,” the Kirinyaga governor added.

Ngilu on the other hand urged women to work together. She also stated that leadership positions will not just be handed to them.

“We will elect women in the future, but give Bomet a woman deputy governor now,” she said.

But when Barchok rose to address the mourners, he avoided the issue and instead assured that he will deliver on Laboso’s manifesto.

Also in attendance was president Uhuru Kenyatta who asked Kenyans to emulate the deceased who was humble and a woman of integrity.

