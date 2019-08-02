in POLITICS

Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Strips During Her Sentencing

99 Views

Stella Nyanzi. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi today created drama in court where she stripped leaving her breasts exposed during her sentencing.

Ms Nyanzi was sentenced today for referring to President Yoweri Museveni as a  “pair of buttocks”, which earned her 18 months in prison.

The former Makerere University lecturer attended the sentencing via a video link, and was acquitted of one of the charges of offensive communication. The charge was based on a poem she wrote which was considered vulgar by Ugandan authorities.

Read: Ugandan Police Arrest 19 Year Old Man For Annoying, Abusing President Museveni

Immediately after the judgement was pronounced, Nyanzi delivered a speech promising to annoy President Museveni for his dictatorship.

“I intended to annoy Yoweri Museveni. We are tired of his dictatorship,” she said.

“My presence in your court as a suspect and prisoner highlights multiple facets of dictatorship. I exposed the entrenchment of autocracy. I refuse to be a mere spectator in the struggle to oust the worst dictator,”  she recently posted on Facebook.

Read: Milk Products From Uganda On Influx, Eating Up Market For Local Farmers

Nyanzi has been detained in jail since November 2018, and Amnesty International wants the ruling overturned saying that it kills the freedom of expression in Uganda.

“This verdict is outrageous and flies in the face of Uganda’s obligations to uphold the right to freedom of expression… and demonstrates the depths of the government’s intolerance of criticism,” said Amnesty’s East Africa Director Joan Nyanyuki as quoted by the BBC.

The sentencing has elicited reactions from Ugandan and Kenyan activists demanding her release.

Here are some reactions:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.
Email: mulifranc2@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

ken okoth

Why Late Ken Okoth’s Body Will Not Be Flown To Kabondo Kasipul As Earlier Planned