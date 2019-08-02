The Peacocks Have Landed; Magufuli Delivers His Personal Gift To Uhuru

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli through High Commissioner to Kenya Pindi Hazara Chana has presented the peacocks that he had promised President Uhuru.

President Kenyatta who was elated with the gift thanked his Tanzanian counterpart stating that the gift was a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I receive this special gift. This is in the spirit of brotherhood and friendship of the East African residents,” the President said.

Magufuli gifted the Head of State four peacocks. He joked that from the minute Uhuru set his foot at his house, he had been admiring the peacocks which seemed to have also liked him.”President Uhuru is very special to me.

The peacocks will be delivered to the president soon in Nairobi.

“Because of the good friendship I have with him and Kenya, I have been touched, I will give out four of these Peacocks which will be delivered to Nairobi, ” President Magufuli said.

He, however, said when the birds multiply, Uhuru should return the four.

“I have never donated them because they have a historical background but today I feel joy in my heart that it is only prudent to bless the person behind the joy,” he said.

