Joyce Laboso’s Husband Reveals Prophet Owour Visited Her Minutes Before Her Demise

The late Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s husband Dr Edwin Abonyo on Friday revealed that Prophet Owour visited the deceased minutes before her demise.

Speaking during her requiem mass in Bomet, Dr Abonyo, while appreciating the people who visited the governor, mentioned that Prophet Owour saw the deceased while she was in the hospital on Monday.

He stated: “I also wish to thank Prophet Owour, just before Joyce died, we were all in the hospital when Owour came and said that he had been appointed by Hospital to be helping people.

“He had some oil, which he said he got it from Egypt. He then used it to anoint Joyce. And within a span of 20 minutes, Joyce passed on.

“So, we want to thank him for praying for us during that time,” he concluded.

In his eulogy, Mr Abonyo expressed how fond he was of his simple yet loving wife he had. He added that he was glad that he was able to spend the last days with his wife until her demise.

In his moving tribute, Dr Abonyo described his wife as an exceptional woman reiterating that Laboso was first diagnosed with cancer in 1991 when they were starting out life and it was a big blow to them.

“The news was devastating and I went to tell my mother that Joyce was dying,” he narrated.

Abonyo and his mum knelt in prayer and later Laboso sought treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

He then explained that a combination of radiotherapy and chemotherapy made Laboso develop a number of complications but she remained steadfast in her duties.

According to him, his wife never liked drama and this was one of the reasons why she never wanted her children to worry too much about her health.

Even in difficult moments when she was in pain, Laboso would dress up well and discharge her duties as the governor of Bomet.

Dr Abonyo was thankful to God for giving him the chance to do life with Laboso and expressed his gratitude to the people of Bomet for choosing her as their governor.

Governor Laboso succumbed to colon cancer on Monday.

She will be buried on Saturday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta joins the family, friends and thousands of Bomet County residents at Bomet Green Stadium for the memorial service of the late Governor Dr. Joyce Laboso Abonyo. @WilliamsRuto @RailaOdinga | #FarewellLaboso pic.twitter.com/SfMtagzAzB — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) August 2, 2019

